Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Vikram recalls his marriage with Maya and her betrayal; Rudra finds Maya's new home

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Rudra will finally reach Maya's new home. Here's what will happen.

Beyhadh 2 starring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in the lead roles has seen another important entry. The show has taken one year leap and Ankit Siwach aka Vikram has entered the revenge drama. If you're an ardent follower of the show, you might know that #MayRa's life has gone for a toss after the leap. Maya has lost her memory and is now staying with Vikram, who claims to be her husband. On the other hand, Rudra is in a desperate search for Maya and is doing all he can to find her back. With all this, only MJ is living a happy and peaceful life as he thinks his arch-rival Maya is dead and will never return.

Now, in tonight's episode, the drama is going to reach a top-notch higher as Rudra will reach Maya. Yes, Rudra will finally find Maya's new home. It will so happen that Vikram will recall his marriage and nasty past with Maya. He will think of how Maya played a game with him in the past, while he genuinely loved her. Amidst Virkam's revenge planning, the doorbell of the house rings. And here we have Rudra standing right outside. Rudra is shocked to see a man living with Maya. Giving a stern look to him, Rudra asks, 'Who are you? Where is Maya?' All this while Vikram stands mum.

Here's a sneak peek from the episode:

It would be interesting to see how the drama unfolds next. Will Rudra finally meet Maya after a year's gap? Will Vikram hide her from Rudra? Will Maya come to the door and sense Rudra's presence? What are Vikram's plans? Is he here to ruin Maya's happiness? Only time will tell. Until then, let us know how are you enjoying this new twist in the story in the comments section below.

