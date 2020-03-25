Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Vikram threatens to KILL Nandini; Maya left shocked

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Vikram will threaten Maya and Nandini for going against his will. Here's what will happen.

Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 featuring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang has taken a drastic turn. The story began with Maya Jaisingh left heartbroken by her lover MJ's betrayal. MJ not only used Maya, but also killed their unborn child. Filled with hatred and anger, Maya plans to take revenge from MJ for his immoral and evil acts. She decides to avenge herself by destroying everything that holds dear to him and his his family. She targets his sons (Rudra and Rishi). While she eventually kills Rishi, she marries Rudra to enter the Roy mansion. However, the story took at drastic turn recently, with Vikram's (Ankit Siwach) entry. The focus shifted from Maya and MJ's revenge saga to Vikram's nasty past with Maya.

In the latest track, Maya learnt about Vikram's dark side and also finds Rajiv's dead body. She tries to escape from Vikram's house but is not successful in doing so. Later, she finds herself in a room with Nandini (her mother). Now, in the upcoming episode, Nandini is seen warning Maya against Vikram, as they are locked in a room. She reveals to Maya that Vikram is not her husband and advises her to run away from him. Maya is fearful after learning all this but tells Nandini that she will not leave without her. As soon as Nandini completes her statement, Vikram enters the room, leaving both the ladies sacred. He gets angry to see Maya and Nandini close to each other and having a conversation.

Vikram again reveals his wicked side and says that since they have disobeyed his orders, they have to bear the punishment. He then threatens to kill Nandini as he cannot punish Maya for the wrongdoings because she is his princess. Vikram declares that Nandini has to leave us and go, this leaves Maya utterly shocked. On the other hand, MJ is seen going through CCTV footage from the club that Maya went through. He then finds some clue against her, which is yet to be disclosed.

It would be interesting to see what happens next. Will MJ find some truth about Maya? Will Vikram kill Nandini? Will Maya be able to stop Vikram from executing his evil plans and flee from his clutches? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

