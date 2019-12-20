Beyhadh 2 SPOILER: Maya to have a wardrobe malfunction at MJ’s party; Rudra turns into her saviour

In another exciting episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya has a plan to grab Rudra’s attention. Will this initiate a new love story between them?

Sony TV’s popular show Beyhadh 2 is going high on its drama quotient. Starring , Ashish Chowdhry, Shivin Narang and Rajat Verma, the revenge drama has been creating a lot of buzz among the audience with its intriguing storyline and powerful performances. And this game of revenge is going intense with every passing day as Maya (Jennifer) has begun her nasty game against MJ (Ashish) and his sons Rudra (Shivin) and Rishi (Rajat). The lady is certainly leaving no stone unturned to execute her plan.

In the upcoming episode, Maya will be seen entering the MJ mansion for a grand party. The lady has been invited by MJ himself as he is curious to meet Rudra’s new investor. While Maya is prepared to make her first attack on MJ’s family, she also has some plans to complete her task. During the party, she will be facing a wardrobe malfunction which is a part of Maya’s plan. This wardrobe malfunction will come into Rudra’s notice who will turn into her saviour. The angry young man will be seen rushing towards Maya and will dance with her in a such a way that he will hide her wardrobe malfunction truth.

Maya's victory is going to be as grand as MJ's party as she enters his life again! Who will be her first victim? Stay tuned to #Beyhadh2 to find out. #MayaAgain tonight at 9 PM. @jenwinget @AshishChowdhry @shivin7 #RajatVerma #KanganBaruahNangia pic.twitter.com/F213F27jnM — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 19, 2019

Although it is a part of Maya’s plan, she will be seen getting impressed by Rudra. On the other hand, Rudra has been getting attracted to Maya’s craziness and her panache. In fact, he is often seen thinking about the lady. Despite him hating Maya for her attitude, Rudra can’t take her out of his mind.

We wonder how Maya and Rudra’s love-hate relationship will unfold in the upcoming episodes.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

Read More