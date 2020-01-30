Beyhadh 2 SPOILERS: Maya REVEALS she loves Rudra; Suffers an emotional break down before his marriage

In the upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya cries inconsolably as Ananya and Rudra's marriage rituals begin. Here's what will happen.

Beyhadh 2 starring , Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang is about to entice audience with another exciting twist. As per the current track, Rudra is all set to tie the knot with Ananya on MJ's order. While Maya tired to convince him to follow his heart and realise the feelings he has for her, Rudra decided to follow his father's demand and get married to Ananya. Upon getting to know about Rudra's decision, Maya has an emotional breakdown and she cannot fathom the fact that Rudra doesn't love her.

Now, in the upcoming episode another twist will be seen, as we will see how Maya expresses her love for Rudra before her mother. She cries inconsolably as Rudra and Ananya's wedding ceremonies being. She tells her mother that she is deeply in love with Rudra and cannot see him getting married to anyone else. Maya also goes on to say that she cannot live without him and leaves the place. Later, Rudra is seen leaving his wedding rituals mid-way as he reaches Maya's home to not find her there. He asks her mother, who reveals that she loves him and has left somewhere as she couldn't bear the pain. Maya tells her mother that she loves Rudra and cannot live without him. Upon listening all this, Rudra gets shocked and sheds tears. On the other hand, Maya is at an hill station where she thinks about Rudra and tells that he has to come to her.

It would be interesting to see what happens next? Will Rudra leave Ananya for Maya? Does Maya really love Rudra or is it her plan? Only time will tell. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

