Beyhadh 2 SPOILERS: Maya's mother meets Rudra and seeks his help to find her husband and son

In the latest episode of the show, we saw that Maya and Rajiv, who had joined hands to bring MJ down, discussed their next plan. Meanwhile, Antara was seen seeking an apology from MJ in front of the family.

In the latest episode of the show, we saw that Maya and Rajiv, who had joined hands to bring MJ down, discussed their next plan. Meanwhile, Antara was seen seeking an apology from MJ in front of the family. Maya, on the other hand, is planning to break Rishi and his bond with his dad. Meanwhile, Rudra suspected that there is some connection between Rajiv and Maya and he and Antara decide to unravel their mystery. And on the other hand, Rishi got an ultimatum from Maya and said to him that he should leave his father's shadow and be independent, otherwise he will lose her forever.

Speaking of the upcoming track, there will be a big twist with Maya's mother paying a surprise visit to her at Ruan Publications. She will have lunch and even meet Rudra. During the conversation, Maya's mother will mention Maya's brother and father who have left them and settled in the USA. She will seek his help to find them. Will Rudra be able to help her? Will Maya approve of his help to find her father and brother? Only time will tell.

Speaking of Beyhadh 2, the show stars Jennifer Aniston, Shivin Narang, Ashish Choudhary and Rajat Varma in the lead roles. It started off last month and has been getting rave reviews.

Check out the latest promo right below.

What are your views on the upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More