Beyhadh 2 SPOILERS: MJ gets attracted to Maya’s fearless avatar; Will it spark a tiff between him and Rudra?

In the recent episode of Beyhadh 2, MJ will be seen getting impressed by Maya’s new and fearless avatar.

Sony’s Television’s popular revenge drama Beyhadh 2 is one show which has managed to keep the audience since the first. Starring , Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry, the show has been coming up with new twists in the plotline with every episode. So far, we have seen that Maya (played by Jennifer Winget) and Mrityunjay Roy (played by Ashish Chowdhury) have come face to face and are leaving no stone unturned to bring each other down. On the other hand, Rudra (played by Shivin Narang) is unaware of this animosity brewing between his wife and father.

Interestingly, while Maya was always scared to face MJ, the latter was always seen taking advantage of her fear and was torturing her in every possible way. But looks like the tables are turning now as Maya is no mood to get suppressed by MJ now. Meanwhile, in the recent episode, MJ will be seen getting insecure of Maya and Rudra’s closeness and isn’t bear the sight of anyone getting close to her. Looks like he has fallen in love with this new version of Maya.

On the other hand, Maya, who has found her strength in Rudra, is now taking every challenge imposed by MJ heads on and is giving him a tough fight. Interestingly, MJ is quite impressed with Maya’s fearless version and is finding it hard to resist her.

With MJ getting attracted to Maya, we wonder if it will bring him at loggerheads with his son Rudra once again.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

