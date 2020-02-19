Beyhadh 2 SPOILERS: MJ plays with Maya’s weakness to beat her in the revenge game

In the coming episode of Beyhadh 2, MJ will be seen showing his wicked side as he made some nasty plans against Maya.

Sony Tv’s very popular revenge drama Beyhadh starring , Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry is leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience intrigued. The show, which started with Maya (played by Jennifer) hiding herself from Mrityunjay Roy (played by Ashish) and planning revenge, has taken a major twist lately as the arch rivals are now face to face in the Roy mansion. Yes! Maya has married Rudra (played by Shivin) and the lady has also unveiled some of the darkest pages of her life to the viewers lately.

And while Maya is adamant to ruin MJ’s life, the latter is not an easy target to get hold of. Instead, while Maya has re-entered the Roy mansion after a decade, MJ is keen to suppress this new rival but after playing with her. In fact, he has also begun threatening Maya with adverse consequences. This isn’t all. MJ has also called Maya’s mother in Roy mansion to dominate the latter. While Maya is way too attached to her mother, in the coming episodes, MJ will be seen playing with the lady’s weakness to win over her in the game.

In fact, he also asked Rudra to make Maya’s mother stay in Roy mansion for some days to which the former agreed. Meanwhile, Maya’s mother, who was unaware of her daughter’s wedding with Rudra, is happy to meet the Roya family. Clearly, MJ has some nasty plans against Maya and will be threatening her to leave Rudra and his family. It will be interesting to see how Maya will fight back her biggest enemy.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

