Beyhadh 2 SPOILERS: Rishi crosses all the limits to display his love for Maya as he slits his wrist for her

As Beyhadh 2 is reaching its peak, Rishi is all geared up to prove his love for Maya and crosses all the limits for the same.

The popular revenge drama Beyhadh 2, which has taken the television screens with a storm since its premiere, is witnessing some high voltage drama as of now. Starring , Ashish Chowdhry, Shivin Narang and Rajat Verma in the lead, the show is winning hearts with its gripping storyline and often leaves the audience about what will happen next. So far, we have seen that Maya (Jennifer) has begun her game of revenge against MJ (Ashish) and his sons Rudra (Shivin) and Rishi (Rajat).

While Maya has signed a business deal with Rudra, the latter has also begun getting intrigued by her madness and is getting attracted towards her. On the other hand, Rishi has fallen head over heels in love with Maya. While he is trying hard to convey his feelings to his lady love, she has been teasing her to gain his attention. In fact, Maya has been avoiding his calls intentionally which makes Rishi restless. While the latter is panicked with Maya’s ignorance, he crosses all the limits to prove his love and ends up slitting his wrist for her.

Meanwhile, Maya is set to make her first strike on Roys as she will make a secret appearance in MJ’s party wherein she will attack Rudra’s mother Antara. On the other hand, MJ is getting curious to know about this new person who is disturbing their life. While Rudra is likely to suspect Maya’s malicious intentions, we wonder if she will succeed in her revenge game.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

