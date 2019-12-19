Beyhadh 2 SPOILERS: Rudra and MJ will get into an ugly spat; Rishi gets SHOCKED with this argument

In the upcoming episodes of Beyhadh 2, Maya will begin her mind games with Rudra and initiate a heated argument between father and son.

The high voltage drama on Sony TV’s Beyhadh 2 is grabbing pace now. Starring , Ashish Chowdhry, Shivin Narang and Rajat Verma in the lead, the show is coming up with some mind-boggling twists in the storyline. While Maya (Jennifer) has begun her revenge game, her nasty tricks are creating chaos in MJ’s (Ashish) family. His sons Rudra (Shivin) and Rishi (Rajat) are seen getting trapped in Maya’s mayajaal. On the other hand, MJ is getting anxious about the sudden changes in their sons and is keen to know the reason behind the same.

Adding on to MJ’s anxiety, Rudra is likely to get into a heated argument with his father in the upcoming episodes. It will happen after Maya will begin playing with Rudra’s mind and will get one of his staff members injured. In a fit of rage, Rudra will blame MJ for this mishappening claiming that his father has always worked against him. The father and son’s argument will take a nasty turn after Rudra will end of raising his hand on MJ. His action will leave everyone shocked.

Upset with Rudra’s action, Rishi (Rajat) will intervene in the argument in support of his father and will raise his voice against his brother. Rishi will even ask Rudra to stay in his limits and not to misbehave with their father. Looks like, Maya’s effect has started doing its wonder and the Roy family is up for serious trouble.

On the other hand, Maya has also trapped Rishi in a love affair and made him propose her for marriage. We wonder if this boss lady is planning to initiate an open war with Roys anytime soon.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

