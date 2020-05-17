Beyhadh 2 star Jennifer Winget dazzles in a pink yellow ensemble amid lockdown but has no where to go

Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget recently shared some pictures on her Instagram as she dressed up amidst lockdown and but couldn't step out of her house. Take a look.

is one star in the Indian Television industry, who can carry off diverse styles with utmost aplomb. From bodycon dresses, casuals to elegant suits and sarees, the actress ensures to break the monotony with her style statements. With her amazing choices and confidence, the style diva can ace any look. Rightly called a fashionista, her style and fashion sense is something that people get inspired. While we are all packed in our homes amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Jennifer decided to treat her fans with some breathtaking photos.

The actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos with meaningful captions that express her 'quarantine feeling.' In the pictures, Jennifer is seen all decked up in a baby pink colored suit with a yellow shimmery shirt and looks absolutely stunning. She is seen posing before a book-shelf, which is huge. The yellow tie and pink belt enhance her look, and while her grace adds to the overall charm. With open hair, fresh makeup, and nude lips, Jennifer looked dazzling. While she looked beautiful as always, it is her witty captions that caught.

While in one caption she expressed how she is all dressed but has nowhere to go, in another, she revealed how it is all in the 'weekend mood.' Within no moments of Jenny's awe-inspiring pictures, her fans showered their love on her. However, her Beyhadh co-star Rajesh Khattar had a special advice cum request for her. Upon seeing so many books on the shelf, Rajesh could not stop himself from commenting, 'If you are done with reading all the books behind you, then start sharing the stories. It may be the best way to beat the lockdown blues.' Well, we would agree with his views, and if the Beyhadh 2 actress actually starts sharing stories with her fans, there's going to be no better treat for them amidst the lockdown.

Take a look at Jennifer's posts here:

What are your thoughts on the same? How did you like Jennifer's suited up look? Are you missing her chemistry with Shivin Narang aka Rudra in Beyhadh 2? Let us know in the comment section below.

