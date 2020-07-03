Beyhadh 2 star Jennifer Winget posts an adorable PICTURE after her small detox from social media

Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget made on Instagram as she shared a stunning picture on popular demand after her small break from social media. Take a look.

is counted among the most beautiful and talented actresses in the Indian Television industry. With her amazing acting chops and power-packed performance, the actress has won millions of hearts. Fans love her for her bubbly, friendly, and innocent personality. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. But, much to fans' disappointment is not so much social media savvy, at least as much as her followers would want her to be. However, Jenny knows how to keep her fans engaged, and drops sudden surprises for them.

And today is just a lucky day for all Jennifer Winget fans, as the diva has shared an adorable picture on her Instagram. Yes, you read that right! The wait to get a glimpse of our cutesy Jenny is over, as she has shared a cute picture of herself merely a few moments back. The Beyhadh 2 actress shared a stunning picture, wherein she is seen flashing her beaming smile as she poses for the camera. With open tresses and no makeup, Jennifer will swoon you off your feet with her cuteness. The photo is very simple as Jenny is seen wearing a plain blue t-shirt, but it is her magnetic smile that adds the charm.

Well, this is the beautiful actress's comeback on social media, after a small break. Yes, Jenny was on a social media detox, and her last post was for 'bestie' Karan Wahi's birthday (June 9). Ever since then, fans have been missing Jennifer's posts, but the actress stayed away from social media for over three weeks. However, she is now back on popular demand for her beloved fans.

With the enchanting picture, Jennifer wrote, 'Coming up for air on popular demand. Not MIA (Missing In Action) but RIA (Resting In Action), and lots of it. A little social media detox didn’t hurt nobody! No?'

Take a look at Jennifer's cute picture here:

Within moments of the diva posting her comeback photo, fans went bonkers and showered her with immense love. They flooded her comment section with compliments and showed their excitement to have her back on social media.

On the work front, she was last seen as Maya Jaisingh in Beyhadh 2 opposite Shivin Narang. The show went off-air abruptly, leaving fans devastated. Since then, fans are waiting for Jeinnger yo announce her next project. What are your thoughts on Jenny's cute picture? Let us know in the comment section below.

