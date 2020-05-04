Beyhadh 2 star Jennifer Wingets' fans wish to see her as Tokyo from Money Heist; Take a look

Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget's fans have express their desire to see the beautiful actress as Toyko from Money Heist, as they feel she justifies the character completely. Check it out.

is a fantastic actress, and there's no doubt about the fact. Beginning her career as a child artist back in the 2000s, Jenny has become one of the most loved celebrities. From playing the sweet Sneha Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay to being the revengeful Maya in Beyhadh, the actress has carved a niche for herself in the Telly world. Though she has played multiple roles in her career spanning over 18 years now, Jennifer as Maya Jaisingh is everyone's favourite.

But, now her beloved fans want to see her in a different avatar, and you will be surprised to know the character they want her to play. Well, Jenny's fans now want to see her as Tokyo from Money Heist. Yes, you read that right! Money Heist (La Casa Da Papel) is one of the most loved web series, both in the west and India. In April, the fourth season of the Spanish drama series was dropped, and it created a massive stir everywhere.

Money Heist 4 became a global sensation, and pulled their Salvador Dali masks, red jumpsuit, and started chanting 'Bella Ciao'. Many celebrities also including Parth Samthaan also expressed their love for the show. After its popularity, audiences came across many versions of 'If Money Heist was made with Bollywood actors'. And now fans want to see TV's most talented and beautiful actress Jennifer Winget also plays a character.

One of the diva's fan pages, recently shared a post on Instagram, sharing that when he asked his followers, which actress do they want to see as Tokyo, many replied with Jenny's name. Yes, fans want to see Jenny as Tokyo, because they think she will justify the character completely. Apart from Jennifer, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Tejasswi Prakash was also an ideal choice.

Speaking of Tokyo character in Money Heist, she is reckless and impulsive. She is beautiful, smart, and bold. She is feisty as well as loving. Tokyo is a leader. All these qualities match that of Maya's from Beyhadh 2, and maybe that is why fans think she is the best choice to play Tokyo.

Take a look at the fan's post here:

What are your thoughts on the same? If you had to make your own dream cast of Money Heist from Television actors, who would you cast as what? Also, now that Beyhadh 2 has ended abruptly amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, are you going to miss Jenny and Shivin Narang's chemistry onscreen? Let us know in the comment section below.

