Beyhadh 2 star Jennifer Winget's mantra on her sleeping eye mask is what we are all abiding by amid lockdown

Jennifer Winget shared the perfect lockdown photo with the perfect sleeping eye mask and we are definitely all for the mantra it has on it. Check it out here.

These are tough times that we are all dealing with, however, it is upon us to keep ourselves engaged and have a fun time while at it. And so, social media seems to b a fun place to be at. Beyhadh 2 actress has been keeping her social media feed rather interesting and when the lockdown first came into place, she had shared a series of photos, talking about things one can do while in quarantine and it sure did work well with the fans giving them a ton of ideas.

And now, she shared this goofy photo of hers with the sleeping eye mask on and while she looks just as cute as ever, the quote on it is what had our attention as it said, 'Another day, another nap' and that is pretty much all of our mantra right now given the lockdown. She looks pretty even with the no makeup look and her casual avatar and fans can't seem to stop gushing over the actress for she always has their heart.

Check out Jennifer Winget's post here:

Jennifer also got talking about Beyhadh 2 going off air under the given circumstances and said, “Beyhadh was so loved and followed, and is a show so close to my heart and always will be, it definitely feels sad to have to pull the plug on the show without giving a proper end. But I am sure something better will come out of this, there will be better days for us. I am also sure that our fans will understand the circumstances and stay with us, whatever the outcome.”

