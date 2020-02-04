Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang is addicted to Malang’s title track and this video is a proof; WATCH

Shivin Narang, who is seen in Beyhadh 2, shared an interesting video of himself showing his love for Malang’s title track. Take a look:

It’s just a couple of days left for the release of Aditya Roy Kapur and starrer Malang and the movie has already created a substantial buzz in the town. From the trailer and the foot-tapping numbers, every thing about the movie has left the audience gaga. Interestingly, Malang’s title track has also been a rage among the audience and has witnessed a thunderous response. Joining them is television actor Shivin Narang who seems to be addicted to the track.

This was evident from Shivin’s latest post on social media which was from the shooting of his much talked about show Beyhadh 2 with . The renowned television actor, who has been shooting for the revenge drama in Rishikesh, shared a video wherein he was spotted running over a bridge across a river in Rishikesh with Malang title track playing in the background. Dressed in a blue jacket and denims Shivin did look dapper in the video. He captioned the video as, “Rhuuu main #malang .. #harharmahadev #shivinnarang #run #beyhadh2 #rishikesh.”

Take a look at Shivin Narang’s video on Malang:

Meanwhile, talking about Beyhadh 2, the show is going through several interesting twists in the storyline. After Rishi’s (played by Rajat Verma) death, Maya (played by Jennifer Winget) has been planning to kill Rudra (played by Shivin Narang). However, the story took a new turn after Rudra and Maya fall in love with each other and get married. Meanwhile, MJ (played by Ashish Chowdhry) is still struggling to know about his biggest enemy who is planning to ruin his life. Will he succeed in his attempts or will Maya take her revenge with a new plan?

