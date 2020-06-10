Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang BREAKS SILENCE on working in Naagin 5; Hints at being part of the show

Shivin Narang finally opened up about the news of him playing the male lead in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 5. Here's what the former Beyhadh 2 actor has to say about it.

Shivin Narang has been making headlines for quite some time now. The actor's much-loved show Beyhadh 2 opposite aka Maya was brought to an abrupt end owing to the lockdown. The revenge thriller's end left MayRa fans highly disheartened. Next, as soon as Ekta Kapoor announced the fifth season of her supernatural drama Naagin, rumours started doing the buzz that Shivin may play the male lead in Naagin 5. However, nothing was confirmed either by the channel or the actor, leaving everyone curious.

After all the speculations, Shivin has finally broken his silence about being a part of Naagin 5 in a chat with a leading news portal. Though the actor did not reveal many details, he did hint about being in talks with the show's producers. Yes, he denied commenting much, but he dropped hints about looking forward to Naagin 5. "I would not like to comment on anything right now but will confirm once things are finalised. Although, I have done a guest appearance on Naagin once," Shivin was quoted saying.

Apart from Beyhadh 2, Shivin was also a part of reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, however, the new episodes of the show stopped airing due to the COVID-19 lockdown. But, now Shivin has revealed that KKK 10 fans will soon be able to enjoy the remaining episodes, and will also find out who lifted the winner's trophy this year. Talking bout the fear factor show, Shivin said that they all are here to entertain their fans, and soon viewers will be seen KKK 10 contestants facing fears again.

Some media reports suggest that the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale will be shot at Ramoji Rao Filmcity in Hyderabad. However, nothing has been confirmed yet by the makers of the daredevil show. Just a few days ago, the handsome hunk's much-awaited song 'Chadeya Fitoor' with Vartika Singh was released. The soul-touching track received an overwhelming response from the audience.

What are your thoughts on Shivin being a part of supernatural drama Naagin 5? Do you want to see Shivin in the show? Which actress would you like to see him paired opposite in Naagin 5? Let us know in the comment section below.

