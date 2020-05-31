Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang gets candid about his hand injury recovery & how lockdown has impacted him

Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang recently opened up about his hand injury recovery and how the Coronavirus lockdown has made him a more responsible person. Read on.

Shivin Narang, who was last seen as Rudra in Beyhadh 2 opposite aka Maya, has been making headlines for long. Not only for his professional life, but Shivin is grabbing eyeballs for his personal life also. At the start of this month, the actor shocked everyone, as he was rushed to the hospital for badly injuring his hand. Reportedly, Shivin fell on a glass table at home and was bleeding profusely. Later, he was admitted and got proper surgery done. He was discharged a few days after hospitalization and is now in quarantine at home.

Recently, in a conversation with the Times of India, Shivin opened up about his recovery, and how the Coronavirus lockdown has impacted him as a person. Giving an update on his health and hand injury Shivin revealed that he is feeling fine after the medical treatment. However, the injury is still there and his hand is plastered. He said that it will take some time for his hand to heal and get back to normal, but he is doing absolutely fine and taking things easy.

ALSO READ: Beyhadh vs Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget with Kushal Tandon or Shivin Narang; Which is a better pair? VOTE

Despite struggling with his hand injury, the handsome hunk is making the most of his time at home and trying to help his beloved mother during the lockdown. Sharing about his stay-at-phase, Shivin said that before the Coronavirus lockdown was implemented, he was tied up with work. He was shooting continuously and was always running around owing to his hectic schedule. However, now he is trying to spend as much time as he can with his mom and dad. He added that he has started helping his mommy in the household chores as their house-help is also not there considering the COVID-19 situation. So, he is trying to do whatever best in his capacity to be useful at home now. Shivin feels, 'This phase has made me more responsible.'

Further sharing what changes has he gone through during this social distancing phase, Shivin revealed that he has learnt to appreciate the small things in his life. He said, 'I have started taking things more seriously. I have also learnt to focus more on myself and my family.'

On a similar note, Beyhadh 2 ended abruptly owing to the lockdown situations. However, talks about Shivin's next project have already started doing the rounds, and gossip mills are abuzz that the actor has been approached by Ekta Kapoor for Naagin 5. Yes, apparently Shivin may be roped in as the male lead for the upcoming season of the supernatural thriller, but nothing has been finalised yet. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang's fans REACT to reports of him being approached for Naagin 5

Credits :Times of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×