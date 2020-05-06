Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang gets discharged after receiving medical aid for his hand injury

Shivin Narang, who was last seen in Beyhadh 2, had suffered a serious hand injury after he fell on the table.

Shivin Narang, who has won a million of hearts with his performance in Beyhadh 2, left his fans in a tizzy after he was rushed to the hospital. It was reported that the television heartthrob had suffered an injury on his hand as he fell on a table in his home and required an immediate medical aid. The media reports suggested that while the incident took place early this week, Shivin was hospitalised as he had lost a lot of blood. Although, his situation was stable, the news of the Beyhadh 2 actor being hospitalised spread like a wild fire and fans were quite concerned.

However, as per a recent buzz, Shivin has finally been discharged and the actor is back home. Confirming the news, the actor asserted that he has been advised rest for a couple of days. “I am feeling better and back home now. I will have to rest for a few more days,” Shivin told Times of India. Talking about the accident, a source was quoted saying, “When Shivin fell, the glass table broke into pieces, injuring him badly. He lost a lot of blood and was rushed to the hospital.”

To recall, Shivin had also injured on the sets of Beyhadh 2 earlier and also suffered the hairline fracture during the shooting. And with this new injury, his fans are certainly quite concerned about the actor’s well being.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shivin’s performance as Rudra Roy in starrer Beyhadh 2 got him a lot of appreciation from the audience. And while the show is going off air with an abrupt end owing to COVID 19 lockdown, the young star has been a little upset over the same and stated that he wanted to do justice to the end of the show.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×