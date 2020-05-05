Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang gets injured at home; Actor rushed to the hospital

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang was rushed to a nearby hospital as he injured himself accidentally at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Here's what happened.

Shivin Narang, who was last seen in Beyhadh 2 opposite , has yet again hurt himself. Yes, Shivin has injured himself at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor does not seem to have any good luck as he has hurt his left hand again. Remember Shivin had got a hairline fracture on the sets of Beyhadh 2 while trying to save co-star Jennifer several months ago? Well, apparently, Shivin has suffered the injury on the same hand this time.

As per reports in the Times of India, the handsome hunk was admitted to a hospital in Andheri on Sunday evening (May 3, 2020), having injuries on his left hand. He got injured after he accidentally fell on a glass table at his home. The table broke into pieces, causing wounds on Shivin's hands, and the actor lost a lot of blood too. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Well, destiny seems to be quite not in favour of the young actor, as his left hand has been bruised for the second time in a short span.

Sharing details of the accident to TOI, a source close to Shivin revealed, that when Shivin fell on the glass table, it broke in pieces, which injured him badly. A lot of blood was lost and he was rushed to a hospital immediately. Shivin has not been discharged from the hospital yet as the extent of the injury still needs to be diagnosed. However, he is in a stable condition. Owing to the strict social distancing rules at the hospital due to the Coronavirus pandemic, even Shivin's parents are not around him.

Meanwhile, Beyhadh 2 has been pulled off abruptly considering the lockdown. He is also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, and his link-up rumours with fellow contestant Tejasswi Prakash grabbed several eyeballs. However, the actress has squashed the speculations and said that they are 'just good friends.'

We wish Shivin a speedy recovery. Get well soon!

