Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang OPENS UP on mental health and depression after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Shivin Narang, who was last seen as Rudra in Beyhadh 2 opposite Jennifer Winget (Maya) recently opened up about mental health and depression in people's lives following Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput bid goodbye to the world on June 14 (2020). The young actor's sudden demise sent shock waves across the country. He apparently committed suicide as he was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. Several media reports suggested that the actor was suffering from depression and thus took the drastic step. However, no suicide note was found and the police investigations are on. His sudden demise sparked a huge conversation about mental health awareness, something that is usually brushed under the carpet in our society at large.

Many celebrities have come out in the open to talk about mental health and depression and spread the word. Now, Shivin Narang, who was last seen as Rudra in Beyhadh 2 opposite (Maya) has also joined the bandwagon to spread mental health awareness. The actor feels that topics of mental health and depression should be included in the school syllabus, and it must be thought from the beginning. He said that everything from symptoms to how to deal with depression and maintaining mental health should be included in the school syllabus. He revealed that he does not remember being taught about these topics during his school days, and feels the dire need to include them now in the portion.

The handsome actor believes that mental health and depression are not industry-centric issues as it can happen to anyone. But, Shivin asserted that people in the world of entertainment are more aware and accepting of it. He said that the life of an artist is very unstable. While sometimes you are on the top, other times you need to struggle. However, this fact is known by everyone well before he or she enters the showbiz industry.

The young actor feels that when it comes to depression, it is not just in the entertainment industry. He feels that life has become fast due to the internet and social media, and people tend to forget themselves. He asserts, 'People make less conversation, meet less. Rather, we meet or talk digitally.'

Shivin further added that when one is alone sometimes, it is natural to feel empty, it happens to everyone. He feels wherever the work atmosphere is stressful, depression can happen. However, he reiterates that people from the entertainment industry are still very open about it, they accept that they are suffering from depression, and they usually go for treatment.

