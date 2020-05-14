Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang shares intriguing PHOTOS amidst lockdown; Fans demand Rudra Roy's comeback

Beyhadh 2's Shivin Narang has recently shared two intriguing selfies on Instagram thereby sending fans into a frenzy. Check out the pictures.

Shivin Narang has a huge fan base in the Indian television industry and is considered one of the most popular actors in current times. The promising star made his debut back in 2012 with Suvreen Guggal: Topper of the Year and the rest is history. He has been quite active on social media and is connecting with all his fans through the same in the midst of the ongoing lockdown in the country that has been imposed due to the COVID-19 scare.

In between all of this, Shivin has shared a few pictures on his Instagram handle which are sure to floor everyone. The Veera actor is seen wearing a black t-shirt teamed up with a brown blazer while posing for the camera. His intriguing look in the pictures is not worth a miss, especially for all the ardent followers. As soon as he posted this on the photo-sharing app, fans began giving a huge shoutout to the actor. A few of them also demanded the comeback of Rudra Roy and Beyhadh 2.

Check out Shivin Narang’s pictures below:

For the unversed, Shivin portrays the role of Rudra Roy in the popular show Beyhadh 2. He has been paired up opposite in the mystery thriller. Their on-screen chemistry has received a lot of love and support from the audience. As disheartening it may sound, the much-loved show has been pulled off by the makers because of the ongoing situation created by the Coronavirus outbreak in the entire country.

(ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2's Shivin Narang REVEALS his mother has donated a kidney to his father; Says 'No one can replace her')

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×