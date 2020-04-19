Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang shares a THROWBACK photo from Bulgaria as he misses Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Shivin Narang compares himself to a lion in a THROWBACK selfie from his Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 days in Bulgaria and you cannot miss it. Take a look.

Shivin Narang is one of the finest actors we have on Television. Not only his acting chops but also his charming personality has wowed many. The actor became a household name as Ranvijay Sampooran Singh from Star Plus' popular show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera. The show aired back in 2013, and many started calling Shivin 'Veerji' after his spectacular performance in Veera. Well, this was just the beginning of Shivin's beautiful journey in the world of entertainment, and there's still a long way to go.

After Veera, the actor was showered with amazing offers, which only added to his popularity. Not just daily soaps, the young actor also tried his hands on reality shows. Yes, we are talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Shivin decided to participate in the fear factor show after a lot of brainstorming. With the Coronavirus lockdown, new episodes thought shot, are not being aired. And looks like Shivin is missing his KKK 10 days. No, we're not saying it, but the actor just dropped a hint.

Recently, Shivin took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful throwback picture, when he was shooting the Rohit Shetty hosted show in Bulgaria. In the picture, Shivin can be seen standing in front of a huge idol of a lion, as he tries to compare himself to the king of the jungle. Donning a denim shirt Shivin looks handsome as ever, and his blonde hair only enhances his looks. However, what caught our eyes is Shivin's eyes. They have a different spark, which makes the photo appealing. In the caption, he asked fans, who is a better, him or the actual lion. With this old picture, we're certain that Shivin is badly missing his KKK 10 days.

Take a look at Shivin's throwback picture here:

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, the show has been fairing excellently on the TRP charts. With an amazing bunch of participants, fun, daring stunts and laughter, KKK 10 was bound to the garner's attention. Shivin's journey has been fruitful until now, Though the actor was schooled by host Rohit at some points, he, however, managed to jump back and prove his mettle.

Apart from his acts, Shivin's chemistry with co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash and bond with also grabbed eyeballs. Many of his fans think that Shivin and Teju are dating, and are already shipping for 'TeVin.' However, the actress in a recent interview squashed all the relationship rumours with Shivin, claiming that they are 'just good friends.'

When Shivin was asked the reason to give KKK 10 a nod, Shivin told Pinkvilla, 'The show is so scary. To be honest, I never wanted to do KKK. Since the offers came several times, again and again, I thought let's give it a shot this time. I will give my 100% and the rest will be taken care of. My family and friends were still pushing me not to do it. But I did it for my own experience and satisfaction.'

Meanwhile, the actor is seen in Sony TV's revenge drama Beyhadh 2 opposite . The two actors are loved as Rudra and Maya. Fans are in awe of their on-screen chemistry and are always rooting for #MayRa. With the stay-at-home phase, Shivin is making the most of his time to spend it with his family and fans. What are your thoughts on this throwback picture? Let us know in the comment section below.

