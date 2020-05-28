  1. Home
Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang's fans REACT to reports of him being approached for Naagin 5

Here's how Shivin Narang's fans have reacted to the news of the Beyhadh 2 actor being in talks with Ekta Kapoor and team for Naagin 5. Read on to know if fans are happy or not with Shivin's probable next project.
Shivin Narang is one of the heartthrobs of the Telly world now. Since yesterday, a piece of news about the actor's next project has been doing rounds. Well, gossip mills are abuzz that Naagin 4 is all set to bid adieu to the audience and a new revamped version will be launched in its place. With this, the original cast of Naagin 4 including Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, and Vijayendra Kumeria will also bid goodbye as they will be replaced by new actors. 

Now, the buzz is that Shivin has been approached for the show to play the main lead in Naagin 5. Yes, you read that right! Apparently, the handsome actor is in talks with Ekta Kapoor and the show's makers. It is said that he may be roped in as the male lead in the supernatural drama. However, no confirmation regarding the same has been yet either by Shivin or by the production house. Also, there has been no news about the female lead (leads) of the new season of Naagin. 

ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's most romantic moments will make you root for MayRa again

However, this piece of information of Shivin being approached for Naagin 5, has certainly created a spark on social media. Ever since the news broke out, the actor's fans have been sharing their opinion on Twitter. Many are shocked by Shivin's probable upcoming project, while some are happy to know that he will be in action soon after the lockdown ends. 

Reacting to the news, Shivin's fans have expressed their disappointment of thinking to take up the supernatural drama. They are advising him to reject the role as it is going to affect his well-built career graph, and they don't want to see him in between icchadhari naagin's. While the majority of them think Shivin should not give Naagin 5 a nod, a small section is excited to see him play the role, and also want Jennifer Winget to be cast opposite him.  Well, people have a mixed take on whether Shivin should be a part of the super-hit Naagin franchise or not. However, the ultimate decision will be upon the actor, and it is still too early to confirm the reports of him being actually approached for the show. 

Take a look at Shivin Narang's fans reaction here: 

 Meanwhile, Shivin was last seen as Rudra Roy in Sony TV's popular show Beyhadh 2 opposite Jennifer Winget aka Maya. The show has been pulled off suddenly owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. The revenge thriller's end has left MayRa fans devastated, and they are still requesting makers to bring by the show. What are your thoughts on Shivin being a part of Naagin's upcoming season? Do you think he should take up the role? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2: 5 reasons why Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's revenge drama will be missed

Credits :Twitter

