Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang's fans REACT to reports of him being approached for Naagin 5

Here's how Shivin Narang's fans have reacted to the news of the Beyhadh 2 actor being in talks with Ekta Kapoor and team for Naagin 5. Read on to know if fans are happy or not with Shivin's probable next project.

Shivin Narang is one of the heartthrobs of the Telly world now. Since yesterday, a piece of news about the actor's next project has been doing rounds. Well, gossip mills are abuzz that Naagin 4 is all set to bid adieu to the audience and a new revamped version will be launched in its place. With this, the original cast of Naagin 4 including Nia Sharma, , and Vijayendra Kumeria will also bid goodbye as they will be replaced by new actors.

Now, the buzz is that Shivin has been approached for the show to play the main lead in Naagin 5. Yes, you read that right! Apparently, the handsome actor is in talks with Ekta Kapoor and the show's makers. It is said that he may be roped in as the male lead in the supernatural drama. However, no confirmation regarding the same has been yet either by Shivin or by the production house. Also, there has been no news about the female lead (leads) of the new season of Naagin.

However, this piece of information of Shivin being approached for Naagin 5, has certainly created a spark on social media. Ever since the news broke out, the actor's fans have been sharing their opinion on Twitter. Many are shocked by Shivin's probable upcoming project, while some are happy to know that he will be in action soon after the lockdown ends.

Reacting to the news, Shivin's fans have expressed their disappointment of thinking to take up the supernatural drama. They are advising him to reject the role as it is going to affect his well-built career graph, and they don't want to see him in between icchadhari naagin's. While the majority of them think Shivin should not give Naagin 5 a nod, a small section is excited to see him play the role, and also want to be cast opposite him. Well, people have a mixed take on whether Shivin should be a part of the super-hit Naagin franchise or not. However, the ultimate decision will be upon the actor, and it is still too early to confirm the reports of him being actually approached for the show.

Take a look at Shivin Narang's fans reaction here:

I mean I do not want to see #TejasswiPrakash in #naagin5 I am totally against it. Sorry. Even if #ShivinNarang is approached for it. I don't want her in it.

What do you think about it? — Temish.fp (@temish_fp) May 27, 2020

@shivin7 don't don't don't do it after such a class #Beyhadh2 — P R I T H A (@_prithz_) May 27, 2020

If Shivin is in naagin -5 ... den Jenifer winget shud b his co-star... coz dis couple is made fr each other ..dey vl put fire on each scene ... Shivin n jenifer r best couple.. — Praveena Raj (@PraveenaRaj16) May 27, 2020

Naagin aur Big Boss kaise shows Karne see accha hai insaan Ghar pe jobless hi baitha Rahe @shivin7 please don't do such shows .Ab level bht high hogya hai.hope you understand — (@KhalidFariya) May 27, 2020

This was my reaction after seeing the news of @shivin7 fr nagin5

Please noo Shiv, please no.Don't take that role please!

We #Beyhadh2 fans can't see our Pyaraa sa,Gusse me hot dikhnewala wow ki dukan, pure husband goals,Wala Rudra Roy#ShivinNarang pic.twitter.com/PHvD41vnaU — (@ShyySnickerr) May 27, 2020

Chi @shivin7 plzz reject this offer, and what about Beyhadh2???

U in #Naagin5 Can't imagine https://t.co/JASW2nArEQ — Lina (@Lina22327446) May 27, 2020

Can't imagine @shivin7 doing the Naagin dance with poorly edited snakes in a creepy temple They will portray him as a jobless uncle wearing white Kurta watching the Naagin's dance Ewwwww..... Please dont take this project shivin! #Beyhadh2OnDemand #Mayra https://t.co/X97c51hVTl — Beyhadh2LOVER (@LoverBeyhadh2) May 27, 2020

No Rudy boy, No !!!#Beyhadh2 is an anti-stereotypic show and after this you can't do a superstitious show which has no relevance with reality! @shivin7, Think wisely.

Kahaan hamara Rudra Roy aur kahaan naagin mannequin male lead! #ShivinNarang #Beyhadh2 https://t.co/sxnfGpGui3 — (@ShyySnickerr) May 27, 2020

@shivin7 dont spoil ur career graph by accepting this mannequin kinda roles..u r a brand now aftr the benchmark u have set in #beyhadh2 Rudra Roy is class apart ..I m sure u wont accept this role.. — Diy (@DiyaRoy00528316) May 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Shivin was last seen as Rudra Roy in Sony TV's popular show Beyhadh 2 opposite Jennifer Winget aka Maya. The show has been pulled off suddenly owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. The revenge thriller's end has left MayRa fans devastated, and they are still requesting makers to bring by the show. What are your thoughts on Shivin being a part of Naagin's upcoming season? Do you think he should take up the role? Let us know in the comment section below.

