Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang's next project REVEALED; Actor to feature in a music video with Vartika Singh

Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang is all set to enthrall the audience with his new project after the Jennifer Winget starrer ended abruptly amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Read details inside.

Shivin Narang has been grabbing headlines for quite some time now. The actor made many heads turn as Rudra opposite in Beyhadh 2. Fans loved Maya and Rudra's chemistry, and affectionately called them #MayRa. However, just a few days ago, the channel gave everyone a massive shock as it decided to pull off Beyhadh 2 abruptly. Yes, the revenge drama will not return to the small screen after the Coronavirus lockdown ends. Sony decided to put an end to the show, considering it was a finite series.

While fans have been making multiple requests to bring Beyhadh 2 back, there's some good news for Shivin fans. After Beyahadh 2's closure, many might be wondering what the young actor would be up to next. It looks like we finally have the details of Shivin's next project. A recent report in a leading entertainment portal reveals that Shivin will now be seen in a music video. Yes, you read that right! He will be seen opposite Vartika Singh, the Miss India Universe 2019.

However, the highlight is that Shivin will be seen in the role of a ‘dafliwala’. The handsome hunk will essay the character Ranjha, while Vartika will be seen playing Heer. The track is Chadiya Fitoor, which will be produced and directed by renowned director Sidhaant Sachdev.

The music video is scheduled to release in sometime in May 2020. No confirmation is made by Shivin on his project. But, if it happens to be true, then it is certainly going to be a treat for the actor's fans. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Shivin in a music video? Let us know in the comment section below.

