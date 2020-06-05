Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang's song 'Chadeya Fitoor' with Vartika Singh is OUT; It cherishes 'true love'

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang is back again to enthrall his fans, but this time with a music video. The actor's song 'Chadeya Fitoor' with Vartika Singh has finally released and it will make you believe in true love. Take a look.

While we're all missing new episodes of daily soaps, music videos our coming to our rescue. Whether it is Shehnaaz Gill and Shukla, or Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya, almost all Television stars are taking the musical route and helping us drive away from our boredom. And now our beloved Shivin Narang has joined the bandwagon, with his latest release 'Chadeya Fitoor'. Yes, the Beyhadh 2 star's much-awaited song 'Chadeya Fitoor' with Vartika Singh has finally dropped. The first thing that comes to our mind after listening to it, is 'beautiful.'

The lyrics of the soulful track are written by Goldie Sohel, while the heart-touching music is composed by Anurag Saikia. The song cherishes the beautiful feeling of 'love' and makes you believe that 'true love' exists. Expressing love is not easy, but the right person will understand your feelings without having to utter it out. Well, there's no doubt that the three words 'I love you' are magical, but sometimes eyes do all the talking. 'Chadeya Fitoor' is all about the love that sees no boundaries.

The track is pleasing to the ears, and the story will make you cry. With beautiful locations and Shivin-Vartika's chemistry, you will definitely want to watch the video in repeat. While Shivin plays a ‘dafliwala’, Vartika plays a bride-to-be. But, eventually, the girl understands the man's love and goes all out in accepting and expressing her feelings. Both Shivin and Vartika look awe-inspiring in the video, and their expressions are just on point.

The highlight of the song is when Vartika goes down on her knees to express her love for Shivin. Yes, unlike other love stories, this one is different, as the girl takes the call and breaks may stereotypes. The scene will make you smile and cry at the same time. Well, in Chadeya Fitoor, Vartika and Shivin play the modern-day Heer-Ranjha, and their bond will surely melt your hearts.

Take a look at the song here:

Meanwhile, rumours are abuzz that Shivin may be seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller Naagin 5. However, no confirmations have been made yet. Are you missing Jennifer and Shivin's chemistry in Beyhadh 2? How did you like Chadeya Fitoor? Let us know in the comment section below.

