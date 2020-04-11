Beyhadh 2 stars Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang’s candid moments in these beautiful PHOTOS are unmissable

Jennifer Winget starrer revenge drama Beyhadh 2 has been the talk of the town since its inception. And while the fans are missing their favourite show, we bring you some throwback candid moments of the cast.

Among all the shows being aired on Sony Entertainment Television, Beyhadh 2 has managed to make it to the list of the top entertaining shows. Starring , Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead, the show was an instant hit among the fans. For the uninitiated, Beyhadh 2, which was a sequel to Jennifer’s 2016 show Beyhadh. However, the second season came with a major twist as unlike the previous season, Beyhadh 2 was all about endless hatred and revenge.

The revenge drama revolved around Maya (played by Jennifer), who had once faced betrayal by Mrityunjay Roy (played by Ashish), is back to seek her revenge and is adamant to destroy the Roy family. So far, we have seen that Maya has not only killed MJ’s younger son Rishi (played by Rajat Verma) but had also married his elder son Rudra (played by Shivin). Interestingly, the show took an interesting twist lately after Maya suffers a memory loss and is now staying with a new man who claims to be her husband. On the other hand, MJ had convinced Rudra that Maya had killed Rishi and now the father-son duo are after the lady’s life.

Undoubtedly, the intriguing plotline of Beyhadh 2 had got us on the edge of the seat and often leaves us wondering what will happen next. But amid this intense storyline, the cast of this revenge drama is often seen having a lot of fun together while shooting the show and even in their free moments. So, while we all are stuck in the quarantine zone these days, here’s a chance to take a look at the Beyhadh 2 stars candid pics together.

A team that celebrates together, stays together

Jennifer Winget was seen enjoying some happy moments with her new team of Beyhadh 2 during Christmas. The diva was joined in co-stars Shivin Narang, Rajat Verma and Kangan Nangia for the celebration and they looked gleeful as they posed for a boomerang video. While their chemistry made our hearts melt, the décor of the room in the background added to the festive mode.

Dancing on the sets can be fun and Shivin-Jennifer proves it well

The lead pair of Beyhadh 2 are two fun people to be around and they prove it time and again. Despite the intense storyline of the show and difficult scenes it demands, Jennifer and Shivin don’t leave a chance to have fun on the sets. In fact, the two were even seen putting on their dancing shoes as they grooved to popular track Garmi from and starrer Street Dancer 3D.

Shivin Narang is a free bird who is ‘malang’ in his own world

This another video comes from Beyhadh 2 shooting in Rishikesh. While the team was there to shoot an important sequence for the show, Shivin took out some time to enjoy himself in nature’s lap. In the video, the television heartthrob was seen running over a bridge across a river in Rishikesh with Malang title track playing in the background.

Shivin and Jennifer make a hot pair and we can’t deny this

Beyhadh 2 marks Shivin and Jennifer’s first collaboration and their sizzling chemistry have made us go aww. They make sure to captivate our attention and doesn’t let us take our eyes off them every time they hit the screen. Interestingly, no just the onscreen chemistry, but the off screen bond is also a thing which makes them one of the hot jodis in the industry.

Rajat Verma gives a glimpse of Ashish aka the bad guy’s crazy side

Ashish Chowdhry might be playing the bad guy in Beyhadh 2 but he does have a fun side to him and this was evident by some of the pics shared by Rajat. In the pics, which were apparently from his last day of shooting, featured the entire cast of Beyhadh 2 making goofy faces for the camera as they enjoyed each other’s company.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More