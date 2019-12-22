Beyhadh 2 stars Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's pre Christmas celebration is all things cute; Check it out

Beyhadh 2 team including Jennifer Winget, Rajat Verma, Kangan Nangia and Shivin Narang had a pre Christmas celebration, and it is the cutest thing you'll see today. Take a look

'Tis the season! Christmas is barely a few days away and the celebrations have already kick-started in full swing. Yes, it is the time when the entire world will dance in merriment as Santa Claus make his way to earth to fulfill our desires. With only a couple of days left for the big and happy day, festive vibes have already begun spreading all around the world. And now, it has reached our Telly Town also, especially to the Beyhadh 2 team. Shivin Narang, who is currently winning hearts as Rudra Roy in Beyhadh 2, took to his Instagram to share a super cute BTS video with his team, where they are all decked up to ring in Christmas bells.

In the video we seen , Rajat Verma, Kangan Nangia and Shivin himself looking all happy and gleeful as they pose for an adorable boomerang video. While Jennifer is dolled up in a black body-hugging attire, Shivin looks handsome in a denim shirt. Rajat and Kangan look cutesy in red and white attires. Shivin looks totally cute in the Santa cap, while Jenny looks like a breath of fresh air as she flashes her cute smile. Seeing them all having so much fun together, surely makes our heart melt. The beautiful decor in the room, surely added to the festive atmosphere. Take a look at Beyhadh 2 team's off-screen fun here.

ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2 actor Jennifer Winget looks gobsmackingly beautiful in a black gown; View Pic

Well, we wonder how cute would Jenny look in the Santa avtaar! If you had an opportunity to ask one wish from Jenny Santa, what would it be? Did you like their pre Christmas celebrations? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More