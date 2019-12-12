Beyhadh 2 stars Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang & others are all smiles as they pose on the sets; View PICS

Beyhadh 2 star cast including Shivin Narang, Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry and others happily pose together for some pictures on the sets of the show. Check them out.

The brand new show Beyhadh 2 has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its premiere on December 2, 2019. Just like the previous season, the second season of the thriller flick has received humongous response from the audiences as per expectations. Beyhadh 2 features , Shivin Narang, Rajat Verma and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead roles. The entire star cast has been praised for their stellar performances in the much – loved show.

Every now and then, the star cast and crew of Beyhadh 2 share BTS pictures and videos from the sets on social media. Recently, Shivin Narang has shared a few BTS pictures from Beyhadh 2 on his Instagram handle yet again in which he can be seen posing with his co – stars Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry and the rest of the crew. Everybody seems to be quite elated as they pose together for the pictures. Shivin has also termed them as ‘family.’

Check out the BTS pictures of Beyhadh 2 below:

(ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2 SPOILER ALERT: Rudra to get attracted towards Maya; Will crack the business deal with her)

The first season of Beyhadh was a huge success and it starred Jennifer Winget, and and Aneri Vajani in the lead roles. The show had received tremendous response from the audiences and the second season has also lived up to the expectations of everyone. Jennifer Winget aka Maya’s character is now shown to be much darker and dangerous as compared to the previous season. On the other hand, Shivin Narang and Rajat Verma portray the roles of Ashish Chowdhry’s sons in the show.

Credits :Instagram

Read More