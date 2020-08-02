  1. Home
Beyhadh 2 Throwback: When Maya consoled a devastated Rudra & extended a hand of friendship towards him; WATCH

When Maya (Jennifer Winget) gave Rudra (Shivin Narang) emotional support and offered a hand of friendship towards him. Take a look at Beyhadh 2's throwback video here.
Beyhadh 2 is one show that many have been yearning to see again on their Television screens. The revenge drama that premiered back in December, was pulled off abruptly by the channel amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Now, that the Telly world has resumed work, fans of Beyhadh 2 are hoping to see the show make a return. Well, the show has bid goodbye and it seems like it will not return, but the craze among fans for it is not over yet. 

The show starred Jennifer Winget (Maya) and Shivin Narang (Rudra) in the lead roles, and their chemistry captured millions of hearts. Today (August 2, 2020) as we celebrate 'Friendship Day,' we have got our hands on a throwback video where Maya for the first time extended a hand of friendship towards Rudra. In the video, we can see how Maya is consoling a devastated Rudra and giving her emotional support. The video dates back to the time with Rudra was left shattered after her brother Rishi's untimely demise. 

In the video, Maya can be heard saying, 'There's one thing common between us, pain. Though pain cannot love pain, we can still be friends and share it.' She extends her hand, and the two have a warm handshake. Well, this was the beginning of Maya and Rudra's story. On friendship day 2020, this throwback video from Beyhadh 2 is surely going to leave all 'MayRa' fans with bittersweet emotions.

Take a look at Beyhahd 2's throwback video here: 

Later, their friendship blossoms into love and they tie the knot, leaving MJ shocked. MayRa's story in Beyhadh 2 did not get a proper closure, but they still stay in the memories of their fans. What are your thoughts on this old video? Are you missing Maya and Rudra's onscreen chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below. 

