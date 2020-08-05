Beyhadh 2 Throwback: When Maya cried and pleaded God to save Rudra's life; Watch Video

When a scared Maya (Jennifer Winget) chanted prayers in the hospital to save Rudra (Shivin Narang) from danger. Take a look at Beyhadh 2's throwback video here.

Beyhadh 2 is one such show that brings in a lot of emotions to fans, even after months of its closure. The show starring (Maya), Shivin Narang (Rudra), and Ashish Chowdhry (MJ) in the lead roles premiered in December 2019, leaving fans excited to watch the new cast and story. Within a few episodes, the show created a special place in the hearts of the audience. Fans were engrossed and hooked to the happenings in Maya, Rudra, and MJ's lives.

While the plot was building, in sheer bad luck, the COVID-19 lockdown was announced bringing Beyhadh 2 and many other shows to a halt. Later, in a shocking move in was revealed that the channel has pulled the plug of Beyhadh 2, leaving it with an abrupt end. It has been almost 5 months since Beyhadh 2 was axed, however, fans cannot get over Maya and Rudra's chemistry in the show and have been demanding Beyhadh 2's return for proper closure.

Ardent followers of the show, dig out old clips and scenes from Byehahd 2, recalling MayRa's bond, and sharing in on social media. We've got out hands on a sequence when a scared Maya was seen crying and pleading God to save Rudra's life. In the video, Maya is seen devastated, as she reminisces how Rudra confessed his love to her even when he was in danger. She is shivering and chanting prayers saying 'Mere Rudra ko bacha lo.' The fear on her face to lose the love of her life Rudra is quite evident.

The scene dates back to the time when Maya ran away from her home to Rishikesh and Rudra came hunting for her. Maya was trying to run on a riverboat, but Rudra tried to stop her despite fearing the water waves. Though Maya had taken him on the boat with him after getting into a spat for long, Rudra fell unconscious and was hospitalized.

Take a look at Beyhadh 2's throwback video here:

This is one of the most spine-chilling moments in the show, which also reflected the pure bond MayRa share with each other. What are your thoughts on this old video? Are you missing Maya and Rudra's onscreen chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below.

