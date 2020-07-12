Beyhadh 2 Throwback: When Maya & Rudra made MayRa fans skip a heartbeat with their romantic dance on the show

Jennifer Winget (Maya) and Shivin Narang (Rudra) once set the stage on fire as she did a romantic dance together in Beyhadh 2, and MayRa fans couldn't contain their excitement. Take a look Beyhadh 2's throwback video here.

Tomorrow, July 13 (2020), many popular Indian Television shows are going to make a grand comeback after a three-month-long break due to COVID-19. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai to Kasautii Zindagii Kay, several most-loved daily soaps will be returning to the TV screens again with fresh episodes and new twists. While many TV show viewers are excited to welcome these TV dramas again, there's one such most-loved show that is not going to come back. Yes, we're talking about Beyahdh 2.

The (Maya) and Shivin Narang (Rudra) starrer, was pulled down abruptly by the channel, leaving fans heartbroken. While many Beyhadh 2 fans are disheartened to know that they will not be able to enjoy new episodes and understand how the duo's story moved forward, we've got our hands on a throwback video, that will bring a smile on the faces of MayRa fans instantly. Well, remember the time Maya and Rudra did a romantic dance together, after their wedding, leaving MJ and many members of the Roy family aghast? We have found that 'special' MayRa dance video, and it will surely make you miss the cute onscreen duo more.

In the video, Maya is seen decked up in a shimmery black outfit and looks beautiful as ever, while Rudra looks dapper in a monochrome suit. Both, Maya and Rudra, are seeing doing a 'couple dance', and their happiness is evident from the face. They nailed the dance, and their chemistry was [perfect, setting TV screens ablaze.

This was Maya and Rudra's first-ever dance after their marriage. It was a partner exchange dance. Interestingly, towards the end, Maya and MJ also danced together, leaving Maya uncomfortable. However, this video will certainly make you believe that Maya and Rudra made a perfect pair.

Take a look at Beyhadh 2s throwback video here:

What are your thoughts on Rudra and Maya’s such romantic and sensuous dance? Are you missing Jennifer and Shivin's jodi onscreen? Do you want to see how MayRa's story ends? Let us know in the comment section below.

