Beyhadh 2 Throwback: When Maya tried to woo Rudra with her sensuous dance moves; Watch video

When Jennifer Winget aka Maya tried to seduce Shivin Narang aka Rudra in Beyhadh 2, and left the TV screens ablaze. Here's a look at MayRa's most romantic throwback video from the show.

Beyhadh 2, a show that gave fans a fresh and amazing on-screen jodi. Yes, we're talking about and Shivin Narang. The two as Maya and Rudra have made many heads turn and carved a special place in the hearts of the audience. It has been approximately three months that the show's fans have been missing new episodes, and with the developments, we all know that we're not going to see fresh episodes anytime. Yes, Beyhadh 2 has been brought to an abrupt and shocking end, leaving MayRa fans completely disheartened.

Though the show has been over, the love and craze for Maya and Rudra are far from over. Fans have been missing them and rooting for them ever since. In fact, they have been even demanding justice for the show and asking the makers to give Beyhadh 2 and MayRa's story a logical end. Though we don't know if the show will ever come back with its finale episode, several scenes still remain close to everyone. Today, to relive the memories of Beyhadh 2 and MayRa's sizzling chemistry, we are here with a throwback video, that is going to leave make you root for MayRa again.

Well, it's a moment when Maya tried to woo Rudra with her sensuous dance. Yes, when our beloved Maya showed her oh-so-romantic side and tried to seduce Rudra in her own style. While Maya is looking like an enchantress in her black dress, Rudra looks handsome as ever in white. Though there have been multiple romantic moments between MayRa, this one has its own charm and will stay in the minds of the fans forever.

It was a rare sight to see Maya go all-out romantic and try to seduce Rudra will her sizzling dance moves, alcohol, music, and love. Well, and it looks like she was successful also, as Rudra could not hold his emotions for much time and started grooving with her. In the video, the song Muskaanein Jhooti Hai song from and Kareena Kapoor's movie Talash is being played in the background.

Maya danced sensuously around Rudra trying to seduce him. She got drunk and slipped as Rudra held her. She came closer to Rudra but he looked away. Maya told him that he doesn’t need to worry as she won’t kiss him without his permission. Undoubtedly, this was a scene that set all TV screens on fire.

Meanwhile, Jennifer is enjoying her quarantine at home, and making the most of her break. On the other hand, Rudra was last seen in a romantic song titled 'Chadeya Fitoor' opposite Vartika Singh. Rumours are also abuzz that the actor might be seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5. But no confirmation is made yet. What are your thoughts on this scintillating video of MayRa? Don't they just look perfect together? Do you want Jenny and Shivin to comeback together for a project? Are you missing Beyhadh 2? Let us know in the comment section below.

