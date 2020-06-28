Beyhadh 2 Throwback: When Rudra broke a glass table with bare hands after an argument with Maya

When Maya taunted Rudra for not having a 'happy hope' and the latter broke a glass table with bare hands to vent out his anger. Take a look at the Beyhadh 2 throwback video here.

It has been almost three months since Beyhadh 2 bid adieu to its fans. The show starring , Shivin Narang, Rajat Verma, and Ashish Choudhry in the lead roles was pulled off abruptly amid the Coronavirus crisis, leaving fans utterly disheartened. Though the show has ended, the craze for the show among fans is far from over. Fans keeping reliving Beyhadh 2 days by sharing old memories and some amazing scenes from the show on social media. We recently got our hands on such a spine-chilling moment from Beyhadh 2, shared by a fan on Instagram.

Everyone who has seen Beyhadh 2 adored Maya and Rudra's lovey-dovey chemistry, but before the duo fell in love they were at loggerheads with each other. Yes, just like all great love stories, Maya and Rudra's love story also began with some arguments and fights. In the video, we can see Maya taunting Rudra for coming at par with her before he tries to sign her for a deal. She taunts him and walks off, but Rudra is not able to take this insult from her, and vents out his anger on the glass table. He breaks the glass table with his bare hands in a fit of anger, urging Maya to stop and turn to look at what happened. The anger in Rudra's eyes and his bleeding hands was one of the spine-chilling moments on the show.

Talking about the scene, it had so Rudra had gone drinking at a bar but he got surprised to know that Maya had already paid for his drinks. Then he walked up to the 'lady in black' aka Maya to offer a business deal. However, Maya refused to work with him and also taunted him for not having a happy home (family). She did not stop there, she also asked Rudra to upgrade his standard before dreaming big. Filled with anger and frustration, Rudra breaks the glass with his hands.

Take a look at Beyhadh 2 throwback video here:

Well, this scene was from the start of the show, when Maya was plotting against Roy's and planning her revenge from MJ. Later, we all know how Rudra and Maya fell head-over-heels in love with each other and gave us some beautiful MayRa moments.

Talking about Beyhadh 2, it was the second installment of the show of the same name. Its predecessor series starred Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani in the lead roles. The show aired its first episode in December 2019. However, after a run of merely three months and more, the show came to a sudden end owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Citing the reason for its sudden closure, the makers revealed that Beyhadh 2 was a finite series and thus had to be pulled off. Fans are left disappointed after the show's end and have been requesting for a proper closure to Maya and Rudra's story.

