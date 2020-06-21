Beyhadh 2 Throwback: When Rudra lent a hand of support to a scared and teary eyed Maya; Watch video

In this throwback video of Beyhadh 2, Rudra (Shivin Narang) saw an extremely frightened Maya hiding under a table in the office and crying profusely. He offered her help, and asked her to be calm. A scared Maya hugged him tightly as she came out from the corner. Take a look.

It's been close to three months that the news of Beyhadh 2 going off-air amid the Coronavirus shutdown broke out. The news left many fans heartbroken, who requested the makers to not pull off the show without giving it a logical end. However, as heartbreaking as it may be, Beyhadh 2 has come to an end abruptly, and will not return to the TV screens. While Beyhadh 2 may have ended, but the craze for the show and the love for Maya ( ) and Rudra (Shivin Narang) is far from over.

Fans are missing Maya and Rudra's scintillating chemistry onscreen and are yearning for them to spread their magic again. Though the show might not return, fans are not stopping to reminiscence MayRa's romance and bond on social media. We recently got our hands on a throwback video from Beyhadh 2 shared by MayRa's fan page on Instagram. In the video, we can see Maya hiding under a table as she is extremely scared. Rudra walks in the office and notices Maya crying profusely. He asks her if she is frightened by the media, but Maya is unable to answer anything. He lends her a hand of support and asks her to come out assuring that he will be by her side.

ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2 Throwback: When Maya tried to woo Rudra with her sensuous dance moves; Watch video

Rudra asks her to calm down and come out. After Rudra's consistent assurance, Maya listens to him and comes out. She comes out slowly holding Rudra's hands and then hugs him tightly. As she embraces him, Maya lets go of her fear and calm down in his arms. Maya holds Rudra's hands, comes out, and hugs him. This scene from Beyhadh 2, is surely one of the best and remembered by many MayRa fans. It depicts the bond Maya and Rudra shared and shows that they had a bond of trust and care.

Take a look at Beyhadh 2's throwback video here:

Meanwhile, rumours are abuzz that Shivin Narang may be seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. However, there's no confirmation yet. Jennifer, on the other hand, is enjoying her sabbatical from work amid the lockdown period. What are your thoughts on this Beyhadh 2 throwback moment? Are you missing the show and MayRa's chemistry? Do you want to see Shivin and Jennifer in another show together? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2 Throwback: When Rudra went down on his knees to propose Maya with a ring in front of MJ; WATCH

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×