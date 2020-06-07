Beyhadh 2 Throwback: When Rudra went down on his knees to propose Maya with a ring in front of MJ; WATCH

When Shivin Narang aka Rudra proposed to Maya aka Jennifer Winget with a diamond ringh in Beyhadh 2, here's how the latter reacted. Take a look at MayRa's romantic throwback video.

When one talks about Beyhadh 2, many emotions flow automatically. The show starring (Maya), Shivin Narang (Rudra), and Ashish Chowdhry (MJ) became a rage among the viewers. With its very first episode, Beyhadh 2 created magic, and the audience got hooked to the show's storyline. It started as revenge drama, it eventually turned into a romantic show as Maya and Rudra came close to each other. While Byehadh 2 fans were just starting to enjoy MayRa's romance, they got heartbroken as the channel decided to pull the plug of the show. Yes, in an abrupt and sudden move, Sony TV put an end to the show, leaving MayRa fans in pain.

As soon as the news of Beyhadh 2 going-off air came in amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, fans requested makers to give MayRa's love story a logical end, and not leave them hanging on the cliff. Within a span of merely three months, Jenny and Rudra earned a huge fan base with their onscreen chemistry, who are still wishing, praying, and hoping to see them back again. While we don't know if the show or the duo will return or not, but we've got our hands on a beautiful throwback video from Beyhadh 2 that will make you root for MayRa again, and will certainly bring a huge smile on your face.

Well, it a clip from Rudra's proposal to Maya. Yes, when Rudra went down on his knees to propose his lady love Maya with a diamond ring in front of MJ and the entire family in the Roy mansion. The scene happens to be after MayRa's marriage when Rudra expressed his true feelings for Maya without mincing his words. In the video, Rudra goes down on one knee to put a diamond solitaire on Maya's ring finger, and says the magical three words 'I love you Maya.' While initially Maya goes into her past and thinks about the time MJ played with her feelings, later Rudra calms her down and they share a warm hug their family cheers them.

Take a look at MayRa's beautiful throwback moment here:

Well, throughout the show, Maya and Rudra have had many romantic moments, but this one holds a special place, as Rudra declared his love for Maya openly and promised to protect her always. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Jennifer and Shivin's firey chemistry? Do you want to see them onscreen again? Let us know in the comment section below.

