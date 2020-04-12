Beyhadh 2's Jennifer Winget looks back at Easter celebrations with her 'Constants'; Misses happy gatherings

Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget shared some throwback pictures of her Happy Easter celebrations amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Take a look.

is missing Easter celebrations amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Yes, on this auspicious occasion of Resurrection Sunday, the actress just got all nostalgic. While it is the day, when everyone is filled with joy and wants to go around wishing 'Happy Easter,' we can't as the country is in lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. The deadly virus has affected the Easter celebrations also, as people cannot meet and party together. Owing to the current situations, Jennifer who always celebrates the festival with happiness and enthusiasm is missing the good old days.

Just a few moments ago, the Beyhadh 2 actress took to her Instagram account to send greetings to everyone. She shared some awe-inspiring throwback pictures of her previous year's Easter celebrations. Not one or two, Jenny shared several pictures from the past, wherein she is seen celebrating this happy-happy day with her friends and close ones. In the photos, we can also see her BFF's Sehban Azmi and Aishwarya Sakhuja. While in most of the pictures, she is seen having a gala time with her gal pal and co-stars, in one she is seen elated as she is showered with too many Easter gifts.

ALSO READ: Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash twinning in this BTS picture from Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 cannot be missed

In another picture, Jenny is seen sharing a cute moment with her doggy, while she also shared an adorable Easter painting with eggs. The diva wrote a long note of how she is yearning to celebrate the day with her pals, but the situations have turned the tables this time. She wrote, 'I'm really missing my traditional Easter gathering of friends and family, and of course, the food! The pretty face said that she is taking a trip down memory the lane of how she celebrated Easter over the years with her constants.

However, despite the social distancing phase, the actress is still determined to make it memorable. She revealed that she will be celebrating the festive indoors this time by loving the one she has and appreciating the ones she cannot be with. Jenny added that lunch for two is the preparation stage and she is excited to see how this art turns out to be.

Sending out a strong message to her fans, Jennifer wrote, 'In these unusual times, let’s not forget that Easter is all about hope. We may be alone in this but are still in it together. Let’s hope and pray we all get through this stronger, wiser and a tad kinder. Continue to stay in and stay safe.'

ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang leaves co star Jennifer Winget speechless in THIS video and you cannot miss it

Take a look at Jenny's Easter post here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More