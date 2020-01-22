Beyhadh 2's Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang groove to Varun Dhawan’s song Garmi; Send their wishes for the film

Ahead of Street Dancer 3D release Beyhadh 2 actors Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget were spotted shaking a leg on the popular track Garmi.

and starrer Street Dancer 3D is all set to hit the silver screen this Friday and the movie is already creating substantial buzz in the town. Not only the Remo D’Souza directorial grabbing eyeballs for its interesting ensemble of cast, but its foot-tapping numbers are also winning hearts. In fact, the song Garmi which was shot on Varun, Nora Fatehi and Dharmesh Yelande have become a rage among the audience. While fans are going gaga over this popular track, the recent one to join the bandwagon is Beyhadh 2 stars Shivin Narang and .

The two celebs, who have been nailing with their performances on Beyhadh 2, were seen grooving to Garmi on the sets of their revenge drama. Shivin shared a video on social media which began with Jennifer covering her face with Garmi song playing in the background. Soon, the Internet Wala Love actor joined in the video and they were seen shaking a leg on the popular track. The actor captioned the video as “Some GARMI on #beyhadh2 set @dharmesh0011 bhai all d best fr street dancer. @jenniferwinget1 @sanghvikenil #shivinnarang #garmi #streetdancer3d #dharmeshsir #beyhadh2 #beyhadh #mayra.”

Shivin and Jennifer certainly nailed the track with their sizzling moves. Talking about Beyhadh 2, the revenge drama is witnessing some interesting twists after Rishi’s (played by Rajat Verma) death. While MJ (played by Mrityunjay) is keen to unmask his son Rishi’s girlfriend, Rudra (played by Shivin) is standing against him and aims to protect the lady in question.

