Beyhadh 2's Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget posing for a selfie with a dog in a BTS photo is all things cute

Beyhadh 2 co-stars Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget clicking selfie with their furry friend in this throwback BTS picture from the sets cannot be missed. Take a look.

Shivin Narang and are one of the most-loved jodi's on India Television right now. All thanks to their fiery on-screen chemistry. Fans love to see the two together and have also given them a cute nickname #MayRa. While there's no doubt that Maya and Rudra make a perfect pair on-screen, but Shivin and Jenny also share a great bond off-screen. Yes, the two co-actors gel really well and are good friends. They are often seeing goofing around on the sets together.

Both keeping sharing their fun BTS moments on social media with their fans. From celebrating festivals together on the sets to just sharing laughs, the duo's bond is beyond explanation. All we can say, both Shivin and Jenny are fun-loving personalities and were bound to share the off-screen chemistry that they have. While we're all missing out on new episodes of Beyhadh 2 and MayRa due to the Coronavirus lockdown, we got hold of something that will make the fans' of the duo extremely elated.

Well, it is a BTS picture of Shivin and Jenny posing with a doggy from the sets of the show. The picture was recently shared by one of the fandoms, wherein they are all smiles as they click a quick selfie with their furry friend. The photo happens to be a throwback from the sets of Beyhadh 2. While Jenny looks beautiful in all black, Shivin is looking dapper in an orange tee and blue jeans. However, the doggo catches our attention with a belt in his mouth and his innocent eyes. The trio in one frame is all about cuteness and love.

Take a look at the picture here:

Jennifer loves doggies, and this fact is not hidden from anyone. When the crew was shooting in Rishikesh sometime ago, Jenny was seen playing with a doggo there too. She had shared pictures where she was seen patting him and tagged him as 'Maya's dog'. Shivin and Jenny had a gala time during their outdoor and shared pictures of their fun banter with fans.

Talking about Beyhadh 2, the revenge drama premiered on 2 December 2019. It also stars Bollywood actor Ashish Chaudhary as MJ Roy. Recently, we saw a new entry on the show, which turned tables upside down and gave a new twist to the plot. Ankit Siwach stepped in as Vikram Jaisingh, bringing a new turn to Maya, Rudra and MJ's life. While his role in Maya's life has not been revealed yet completely, it has something to do with her past.

Speaking of Shivin, the actor is going through tough times as his residential building has been sealed after a resident tested COVID-19 positive. He is spending his quarantine time by interacting with fans, watching shows and video calling friends. The actor is urging fans to follow all self-isolation rules and is also spreading awareness about mental health through his quirky posts. He is currently seen in Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

What are your thoughts on Shivin and Jenny's selfie with their special friend? Don't they all look adorable together? Are you missing #MayRa on-screen? Let us know in the comment section below.

