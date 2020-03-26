Beyhadh 2's Shivin Narang has a message for fans as he steps out to buy essentials during lockdown; See PHOTOS

Beyhadh 2 fame Shivin Narang has sent his fans an important message through his latest Instagram post in which he has shared a few pictures while stepping out to buy essentials. Check out his post.

Shivin Narang is one of the most popular Indian television actors who enjoys a loyal fan base owing to his performances in TV shows and good looks. Just like other TV celebs, the Beyhadh 2 actor is also obliging with the 21-day lockdown imposed in India by PM Narendra Modi because of the Coronavirus scare. Shivin is already known to be quite active on social media and these days he has been doing the same to make the most of the quarantine period.

The actor has recently shared a few pictures on his Instagram handle which are sure to serve as a lesson for some ignorant people out there. He is seen wearing a mask and has his hands covered with gloves while going to buy some essential items including milk, vegetables, and medicines as mentioned in the caption. We all are aware of the fact that certain people are still not resorting to the lockdown directives and loitering outside. Shivin has indirectly sent a message to those folks requesting them to step out only when required.

Check out Shivin Narang's post below:

On the work front, Shivin Narang is currently seen in the popular show Beyhadh 2 co-starring , Ashish Choudhry and Rohit Verma in the lead roles. He has received critical acclaim for playing the role of Rudra Roy in the show. Apart from that, Shivin has earlier appeared in numerous shows including Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera, Internet Wala Love, etc.

