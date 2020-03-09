Beyhadh 2's Shivin Narang & Jennifer Winget give a glimpse of 'Girl Power'; Rashami Desai cannot stop gushing

Here's how Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai reacted to Beyhadh 2 co-stars Shivin Narang, Ashish Chowdhry and Jennifer Winget's special Women's Day celebration.

Yesterday (March 8, 2020), the entire world was celebrating International Women's Day. With special events and social media posts, everyone was busy honouring the women in their lives, who have been instrumental in making them a better person. Speaking of this, Beyhadh 2 co-stars Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry had a unique way of making their beloved co-actor feel loved on this day. The trio shared an inspiring message to their fans with an adorable video from the sets of the show.

Shivin took to his Instagram account to give us a glimpse of their Women's Day celebration, and it took the fans by storm. In the clip, Ashish and Shivin are seen showing what 'Girl Power' means in the real sense. The video begins with the two male actors asking, 'Do you want to see what girl power means?' Later the frame shifts to Jenny who comes along a weird but funny laugh. The trio enjoys the small moment and wished every female out there a very Happy Women's Day.

While fans were immensely elated to see the BTS fun of their beloved trio, Bigg Boss 13 contestant also couldn't stop gushing over this adorable, quirky and goofy video. She commented on Shivin's post and wrote, 'Asshhuuuuu and shivvuuuuu.' Well, Rashami going gaga over the two men is quite justified as their gesture was too sweet.

What are your thoughts on the same? We're also wondering why did Rashami miss out on acknowledging Jenny's cuteness in the clip? Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Rashami will next be seen in Nia Sharma's Naagin 4 replacing Jasmin Bhasin. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comment section below.

