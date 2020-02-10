Beyhadh 2's Shivin Narang looks suave and intense as he strikes a pose for the camera; See PHOTO

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang has recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle in which he looks suave and intense. Check out the picture.

Shivin Narang has been grabbing headlines off late owing to his amazing performance in the popular show Beyhadh 2. The handsome hunk is known for his acting prowess in previous shows too because of which he has a massive fan following all over the country. Shivin is considered to be one of the best looking actors of Indian telly town who can make anyone go weak on their knees and his pictures are a proof of the same!

Shivin is frequently active on social media and often keeps his fans updated by sharing BTS and candid pictures and videos. Recently, the Internet Wala Love actor has shared a picture on his Instagram handle which is sure to send his fans into frenzy. Shivin looks intense and suave as he sports an orange coloured jacket teamed up with a pair of black sweatpants and white shoes while striking the perfect pose for the camera.

Check out the latest picture of Shivin Narang below:

For the unversed, the actor portrays the role of Rudra Roy in Beyhadh 2. He has been roped in opposite in the much loved show co – starring Ashish Chowdhry and Rohit Verma in pivotal roles. Shivin and Jennfier’s amazing on – screen chemistry is yet another reason behind the show’s popularity. Prior to Beyhadh 2, the talented actor has appeared in many other shows including Internet Wala Love. Suvreen Guggal – Topper of the Year and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera.

