Beyhadh 2's Shivin Narang recalls his Bulgarian days, shares throwback PHOTO with Karishma, Adaa

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang remembers his Bulgarian days with Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 co-contestants Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan through a throwback picture. Check it out.
Shivin Narang does not need any introduction. There is not a single show in which the talented actor has not showcased his acting prowess. Moreover, the 29-year old handsome hunk can make anyone go weak on their knees with his good looks. We are sure many of you are currently watching the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 in which the actor has participated as one of the contenders. Shivin has showcased his talent again in this reality show too.

The Beyhadh 2 actor is frequently active on social media and keeps on sharing pictures and videos regularly. Recently, Shivin has shared a throwback picture with his Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 co-contestants Adaa Khan and Karishma Tanna on his Instagram handle which is unmissable. This picture has been taken in Bulgaria during the shooting for the show. As we can see, the three actors are seen clicking a selfie while roaming on the streets of the exotic locale.

Look wt i found #khatronkekhiladi #bulgaria #shivinnarang

A post shared by Shivin Narang (shivin7) on

Moreover, Karishma can also be seen holding a little doggo in her arms. The three of them are seen flashing their beaming smiles while posing for the picture. On the work front, Shivin is currently ruling hearts with his brilliant performance in Beyhadh 2 co-starring Jennifer Winget, Ashish Choudhry and Rohit Verma in the lead roles. He portrays the role of Rudra Roy in the thriller that has garnered a humongous response from the Indian viewers. Moreover, his sizzling chemistry with Jennifer Winget has also been loved by the audience.

