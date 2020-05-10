Beyhadh 2's Shivin Narang REVEALS his mother has donated a kidney to his father; Says 'No one can replace her'

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang opened up about his bond with his mom on the special occasion of Mother's Day, and revealed how his mommy is the strength of his family. Read on.

A mother holds a special place in everyone's life. Today (May 10, 2020) as the world celebrates Mother's Day, Shivin Narang, opened up about his bond and love for his dear mom. Unlike many other actors, Shivin lives with his parents in the city of Mumbai and enjoys spending time with them. In a recent chat with Times of India, when asked Shivin to talk about the bond he shares with his mother, the young actor had some beautiful words to say.

Though it was difficult for Shivin to describe his mother in a few words, he said that his mom holds an extremely special place in his life. He shared how his mother's commitment, dedication, and genuine love for the family has no bounds. Reminiscing his childhood days, Shivin revealed that his mother used to scold him for his mischievous behavior. But she was also the one to protect him when needed. He said, 'She made me study, she made me grow.'

Shivin who was born and brought up in Delhi decided to move to Mumbai to pursue his dream of acting. While the decision was a very tough one, Shivin's mother always stood by his side and supported him thoroughly. She was stood like a rock beside him and lend a supporting hand for all his choices. Sharing about the same, Shivin mentioned that right from the day he shot his first portfolio till today when he is making a mark in the field, her mommy has always been a huge support to him. He shared how his mother gave him the strength to come to Mumbai and pursue his acting dream. However, just all the mothers she also shed tears when he was coming to Mumbai. He said, 'I am my parent’s only child so when I was coming to Mumbai she cried a lot.'

Not only this, but Shivin also went on to make a surprising revelation about his mother's sacrifices. The handsome hunk revealed, that his mother his has donated one of her kidneys to my dad. Shivin said, 'She has not been a pillar just for me, but for my whole family. No one can replace mom in this world.'

Talking about the actor, he was last seen in Sony TV's revenge drama Beyhadh 2. The show starred as Maya and Shivin as Rudra. Fans loved the duo's chemistry on-screen, and affectionately called them 'MayRa.' However, owing to the Coronavirus-infused lockdown, the channel decided to pull off the show abruptly, without giving it a proper end. The sudden decision has left fan utterly disappointed, and they have been requesting the makers to re-think their decision. But, Jenny had recently revealed that if not the lockdown, the show was about to end in a month, as it is a finite series.

Meanwhile, Shivin recently met through an accident at his home. The actor fell on a glass table, badly injuring his left hand. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment and is now discharged. He shared about the incident with his fans on his Instagram handle and thanked his fans and doctors for their love and support.

