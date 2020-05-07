Beyhadh 2's Shivin Narang shares PHOTOS of his injured hand after surgery; Thanks doctors and fans for support

Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang took to his Instagram handle to some pictures of his injured hand after surgery with fans. The actor also expressed his gratitude towards doctors and fans for their support. Take a look.

Shivin Narang recently grabbed headlines for his injury, which left fans worried. Yes, the young actor had hurt himself at home, as he fell on a glass table. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment and had to undergo surgery. The handsome hunk hurt his left hand, which already had faced troubles before while shooting for his show Beyhadh 2. Well, previously Shivin had injured his left hand while saving his co-star and had to get admitted.

This time again, since he hurt the same hand, Shivin's condition was bad. The actor was bleeding and in dire pain, before the surgery. However, yesterday it was revealed that his operation was done successfully and after observation, he was discharged. And as soon as he reached home, Shivin took to his Instagram handle to give his fans an update about his health. He shared two pictures, one while he was on the hospital bed, and the other as he was heading back home. In both the photos, we can see his fractured hand is wrapped in a hand plaster.

Along with the pictures, the Veera actor also wrote a long note expressing his gratitude towards his fans and doctors. He thanked everyone for their love and support during these difficult times. Sharing that he is fine now, Shivin wrote, 'All is well. For all my friends, family and loved ones, I’m back home. Thank you fr all your prayers and blessings. Revealing what had happened, he said, 'Unfortunately, I had met with an accident at home injuring myself badly due to which I had undergone a surgery.'

The actor also acknowledged the doctor's who helped him get fit soon in the warmest way possible, even when they are burdened due to the Coronavirus pandemic. He shared, 'Thank you to the doctors and healthcare staff of the hospital for taking such good care of me in this difficult scenario. I remember one of the hospital staff saying ‘Sir hum nhi karenge toh kaun karega ‘ (If we don't do who else will.)

Take a look at Shivin's post here:

Talking about the actor, he was last seen in Sony TV's revenge drama Beyhadh 2 as Rudra. The show starred Jennifer Winget as Maya Jaisingh. Fans loved the romantic angle shown between Maya and Rudra. Jenny and Shivin's chemistry was loved by all, and they are affectionately called 'MayRa.' However, the show has been pulled off abruptly amid the COVID-19 lockdown, leaving the fans disheartened and disappointed.

Apart from this, he is also a part of Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, and his link-up rumours with fellow contestant Tejasswi Prakash grabbed several eyeballs. However, the actress has squashed the speculations and said that they are 'just good friends.'

Shivin's residential building had been sealed by the officials after a fellow resident was tested positive of Coronavirus. Rumours are abuzz that the actor will soon be seen in a music video opposite Vartika Singh. However, no confirmations regarding the same have been made yet.

