  1. Home
  2. tv

Beyhadh actress Jennifer Winget hits 9 Million followers on Instagram

TV star Jennifer Winget now has nine million followers on Instagram.
2824 reads Mumbai
Beyhadh actress Jennifer Winget hits 9 Million followers on InstagramBeyhadh actress Jennifer Winget hits 9 Million followers on Instagram
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

With this, the actress becomes one of the highest followed television celebrities in India, along with Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. Incidentally, there are other TV celebs as Kapil Sharma and Mouni Roy who are ahead of Jennifer, but these celebrities notably also have a sufficient presence in Bollywood.

jenniferwinget1

Jennifer has lately impressed fans with her performance as Maya Mehrotra in "Beyhad 2". In fact, her role of Maya, across two seasons since 2016, was been a major reason of her soaring popularity.

Her other popular performances on the small screen are Kumud Desai in "Saraswatichandra" and Zoya Siddiqui in "Bepannah".

Also Read Beyhadh 2 star Jennifer Winget's mantra on her sleeping eye mask is what we are all abiding by amid lockdown

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement