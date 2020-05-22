Beyhadh actress Jennifer Winget posing by the pool will make you miss the good old days pre lockdown

Jennifer Winget has shared new photos on social media and we are definitely gushing over it for all the right reasons. Check out the photos right here.

As we are all staying home during quarantine, there sure seems to be a lot of things we can indulge in and while everyone has been trying to make the most of it, social media is a fine place to be at. Everyone has been reminiscing the good old days with photos and videos and so, Beyhadh actress is back at sharing throwback photos by the pool. And as usual, what also had our attention are her captions to those photos

In one of the clicks, she wrote, 'Making a splash again this week with this cool pool picture, flashing back to when I had a whole pool to myself to beat the heat!' Another one mentioned, 'Here’s more proof that I might have gone off the deep end....but given this heat, a little pool time would be kinda cool!' Annd one of the quirkiest, she wrote, 'Water you doing this summer? Imma be rolling back to my dippidy-do-daa days!'

Check out Jennifer Winget's photos here:

Meanwhile, Jennifer was last seen in Beyhadh 2 co-starring Shivin Narang as the show was taken off-air due to the lockdown along with other shows including the likes of Patiala Babes, and others. The show couldn't receive an official end and while there is very little one can do about the decision of the channel, both the actors did express how they think it would have been better if they let th show reach its ends.

