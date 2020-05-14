Beyhadh actress Jennifer Winget takes to monochrome throwback PHOTOS as she recalls the good old days

Jennifer Winget has taken to social media to share some photos and well, these throwback clicks sure have our attention after all. Check them out here.

Beyhadh actress has always been a favourite when it comes to television shows and while we cannot get enough of the diva, it looks like the wait to see her back on the screens has begun once again. Her latest outing, Beyhadh 2 with Shivin Narang was pulled off-air along with the likes of two other Sony TV shows owing to the ongoing lockdown. However, while both Shivin and Jennifer feel it is what it is, Jennifer said how it would be great if they could give their fans an ending.

While that is that, Jennifer has taken to social media today to share some throwback photos but in monochrome style and all the photos have some stunning captions. While one photo sees her wear an ultra-pretty gown, the other has her sport a rather charming casual look. The first photo to the series is captioned as, 'Throwback to days when we could wake up and walk out the door, make up and end up looking like this!'

Check out Jennifer Winget's photos here:

Apart from the fact that these photos are all stunning as usual because Jennifer knows how to do it, she also did have some hilarious captions to add as one of them read, 'Oh Hey There! I got nothing...Just chilling on top of a tree for no rhyme nor reason!' She also spoke about being under construction cause this quarantine has been that for a lot of us and she wrote, 'And then there are days when you wake up like this! Today is officially under construction.'

