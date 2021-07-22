Beyhadh fame Jennifer Winget becomes COVID 19 positive: ‘I am quarantining, whining and dining’

is a highly popular name in the Indian television industry. The gorgeous actress shot of fame with her show Dill Mill Gayye and from there, she became a household name. She aced the innocent and simple look in the show Saraswatichandra, as well as amazed her fans with her bold and modern look in Beyhadh. As per the recent reports, the actress has been tested COVID 19 positive. Though she is asymptomatic, she has taken all the precautionary measures for the same.

The actress took to her Instagram to affirm the news about her testing positive for the Coronavirus. She shared an adorable picture of her lying on the ground with her hands and legs in the air. She wrote a long note as she describes how she will be taking the precautions for the next few days. She shared, “Down but not out… YES, It’s TRUE! Corona came a-knocking and caught me off guard.. . But know that, I am asymptomatic and feel absolutely fine. So to everyone worried and concerned, don’t be! Here to report that I am quarantining, whining and dining and cannot wait to kick back in action. A bummer, this, but promise it’s only a minor blip, just paused for a bit to emerge stronger, better, healthier and raring to go. Thank you for all your wishes. But Covid aint got nothing on me! Be back sooner than you know. Signing off with hugs and kisses… Or I best, better not!”

See post here-

Jennifer Winget was to start the shoot for Season 2 of her popular web series Code M and in the routine checkup for the crew, she was also tested for COVID 19. Her results came positive and presently, she is home quarantining.

