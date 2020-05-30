Beyhadh’s Jennifer Winget receives special birthday wishes from onscreen parents Rajesh Khattar & Kavita Ghai

As Jennifer Winget turns a year older today, her co-star from Beyhadh Rajesh Khattar and Kavita Ghai have shared sweet messages on social media for the actress.

- the name itself spells magic. She is one of the most talked about and of course most loved actresses in the telly world. Be it her stupendous acting chops to her ravishing fashion statements, everything about Jennifer is a rage among the audience. From being a girl next door to an ultimate boss lady, the diva has proved herself to be an epitome of talent and perfection. And while Jennifer enjoys a massive fan following, the diva was inundated with endless wishes from her fans and friends as she turned a year older today.

Amid these were Jennifer’s onscreen parents Rajesh Khattar and Kavita Ghai who also penned a sweet message for the lady on her special day. To note, Rajesh and Kavita had shared the screen with the bubbly actress in Sony TV’s Beyhadh. While Rajesh played the role of a lead antagonist in the show, he shares a great bond with Jennifer off the screen. He even shared a picture of himself with the birthday girl on Instagram and wrote, “#happybirthday @jenniferwinget1, spread ur wings & #wingitlikewinget even sky is not the limit for you. Shine on.”

On the other hand, Kavita, who played the role of Jennifer’s mother in Beyhadh, shared beautiful pictures with the actress and wrote, “Happy birthday my doll. May GOD bless you n answer all your prayers n dreams. I love you n I’m so happy that you are in our lives @jenniferwinget1.”

Interestingly, Jennifer had recently returned with the sequel of Beyhadh and it featured Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead. The revenge drama opened to rave reviews and garnered a decent TRP.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×