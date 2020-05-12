Beyhadh star Aneri Vajani, Nazar fame Harsh Rajput and other TV actors childhood PHOTOS are too cute to miss

Beyhadh's Aneri Vajani to Nazar star Harsh Rajput, here's a look at the actors childhood pictures that are too adorable to be missed. Take a look.

A Television actor's life is filled with ups and downs. While entering the Telly world is difficult, carving a niche for oneself in this competitive space is yet another challenge. However, many have managed to win our hearts and rule over them for years now. They have made a special place for themselves and fans' curiosity to know more about their personal lives keeps increasing day by day. More than anything, many fans wish to see their favourite star's childhood pictures, because it is the most innocent and adorable part of everyone's lives.

Childhood is that part of life, where you have no clue what you've done. But, photographs help one to recall those fond memories and know your notorious side. TV actors are loved for who they are today, and what they are doing. But in all fairness, no one would have imagined that these kids would someday rule over the small screen. Just a few days ago, we celebrated Mother's Day (May 10, 2020) and our beloved TV stars gave a glimpse of their cutesy childhood pictures with their mommy dearest.

While it has been almost two days to Mother's Day now, but there's no particular time to celebrate mom's, their love and sacrifices of us. So, TV actors like Aneri Vajani, Harsh Rajput, Sehbaan Azmi, Heli Daruwala, and many others shared their cute childhood pictures with their mums and we are here to give you a glimpse of the same. Well, these talented actors took down their memory lane to share childhood photos as a part of BBLUNT's latest campaign, #GotItFromMyMama. The campaign urged people to relive a cherished childhood memory with their mother and revel the years of devotion they have witnessed.

TV actors' childhood photos:

1. Harsh Rajput of Nazar fame

2. Aneri Vajani of Beyhadh fame

3. Heli Daruwala of Love You Zindagi fame

4. Tuhinaa Vohra, known for her role in Ishq Mein Marjawan

5. Namita Dubey of Bepannah fame

