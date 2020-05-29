Beyhadh vs Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget with Kushal Tandon or Shivin Narang; Which is a better pair? VOTE

While Jennifer Winget worked with Kushal Tandon in Beyhadh, she was paired opposite Shivin Narang in Beyhadh 2. Both the on-screen pairs received immense love from the viewers. However, which is your favourite jodi, ArYa or MayRa?

Beyhadh, a show that brings about so many emotions. Touted to be one of the best revenge thrillers ever made in the Indian Television world, the show has made a special space in the hearts of the audience. With its intriguing storyline, unexpected twists and turns, impeccable characterizations and the unique way to draw a connection with the viewers, Beyhadh has earned a lot of love from all over. While we have had several shows on the theme of revenge and vengeance over the years, no show could leave a mark as Beyhadh. With the right build-up and suspense, Beyhadh kept viewers asking for more.

The story of revenge started back in 2016 when Beyhadh made its way into the Telly world. With as Maya, as Arjun, and Aneri Vajani as Sanjh in the lead roles, the show began its journey and within a few episodes became the talk-of-the-town. It roared high on success, and people got glued to their TV screens. Maya's obsessive love for Arjun and her plannings to get him beside her were loved by all. Jenny and Kushal set the screens ablaze with their sizzling onscreen chemistry. Their romance and bond were adored by the viewers so much that many even started asking if they are a real-life couple also. Above all, Jenny's dialogues and the love-based plotline caught everyone's attention. Soon, their onscreen pair was named as 'ArYa' by fans. After wowing the audience for a year successfully, the show came to an end, by airing its final episode.

In 2019, talks regarding the second season of Beyhadh started doing the rounds, and viewers started speculating if the much-loved duo Jennifer and Kushal are returning to spread their magic. However, while Jennifer reprised her role Maya, Shivin Narang as Rudra was introduced as the main male lead opposite her. Initially, viewers were skeptical about the fresh pairing, but as the promos and teasers started doing the rounds, this new jodi found a place in people's hearts. In December 2019, Beyhadh 2 aired its first episode, and within no time, Maya and Rudra's chemistry became a rage on social media. The turn in their relationship from hatred to love made many heads turn. Whenever they came together in a single frame, sparks flew between them. Whether their nok-jhok or their romance or their dance, each aspect was showered with love by the audience. Soon, fans coined a name for them and started addressing them as 'MayRa.' However, within just three months, the show was pulled off owing to the lockdown, leaving MayRa fans completely disheartened. They have been asking makers to give Maya and Rudra's story a logical end. Fans still cannot get enough of Jennifer and Shivin's sizzling on-screen and off-screen bond and wish to see them star in another show soon.

Though there's no comparison since Jennifer has worked with two actors in two parts of the same show, it is only logical to ask, which reel-life couple do you find better, Jennifer Winget-Kushal Tandon or Jennifer-Winget-Shivin Narang? Who do you think has better chemistry with Jennifer, Kushal, or Shivin? And which actor looks better opposite her? Vote for your favourite couple and let us know why do you think the pair you chose is better than the other in the comment section below.

